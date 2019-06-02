TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The rooftop balcony of the first approved bed and breakfast in Keelung’s northern coast offers a commending view of the colorful houses at Chen-Pin Fishing Harbor (正濱漁港), a popular Facebook check-in location in Taiwan in recent years.

Spangle Inn (粼島旅宿), approved on May 30, was founded by a local youth who returned home to run the bed and breakfast, the city government said, adding that, it’s located on Zhengbin Road beside Chen-Pin Fishing Harbor in the "Keelung special seaside scenic area" (基隆濱海風景特定區).

According to Keelung City Government, Chen-Pin Fishing Harbor used to be the biggest fishing port in Taiwan during Japanese rule, but after the local fishing industry subsided, some interesting landscapes and culture still remain in place.

In addition to the colorful houses at the fishing port, other popular attractions in the neighborhood include Heping Island Park (和平島公園) and Agenna Shipyard (阿根納造船廠).

With regard to the special seaside scenic area in which Spangle Inn is located, the city government said the area spans the city’s northern coastal area from Keelung Maritime Plaza to the border with New Taipei City’s Rueifang District.

The city government added that the scenic area was approved by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications last year, and the approval would be conducive to the port city’s tourism development as it would encourage more bed and breakfasts, restaurants, and other tourism related services to open in the area.

Agenna Shipyard. (Keelung Backpacker 女巫國際背包客插旗駐點 Facebook photo)

Heping Island Park (Wikemedia Commons)

Spangle Inn. (Keelung City Government photo)