Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|002
|111
|100—6
|13
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|010—2
|9
|1
Gibson, May (6), R.Harper (7), Magill (8), Parker (9) and J.Castro; Y.Chirinos, Wood (6), Drake (8), Alvarado (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Gibson 6-2. L_Y.Chirinos 6-2. HRs_Minnesota, Gonzalez (6), Buxton (6). Tampa Bay, Arroyo (1).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|101
|201—5
|7
|2
|Chicago
|001
|000
|100—2
|4
|2
Rodriguez, O.Perez (5), Cimber (6), Clippard (7), Wittgren (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki; Nova, Fry (8), K.Herrera (9) and McCann. W_O.Perez 1-0. L_Nova 3-5. Sv_Hand (16). HRs_Cleveland, Santana (11), Martin (7).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|100—2
|8
|1
|Texas
|000
|401
|01x—6
|11
|0
Bailey, Peralta (4), Flynn (5) and Maldonado, Gallagher; Lynn, Leclerc (7), C.Martin (8), Kelley (9) and Mathis. W_Lynn 7-4. L_Bailey 4-6. HRs_Texas, Gallo (17).
___
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|021—6
|11
|0
|Seattle
|000
|102
|000—3
|7
|2
Heaney, Bedrosian (7), Buttrey (8), H.Robles (9) and Lucroy; Milone, Gearrin (5), Brennan (7), Elias (8), Bradford (9) and T.Murphy. W_Bedrosian 2-3. L_Brennan 2-3. Sv_H.Robles (7). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (12), Trout (14), Pujols (10). Seattle, Encarnacion 2 (15).
___
|Boston
|010
|200
|000—3
|11
|0
|New York
|030
|020
|00x—5
|11
|0
Porcello, Walden (5), Workman (7), Barnes (8) and Leon, C.Vazquez; German, Green (4), Kahnle (6), Ottavino (6), Holder (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Green 1-2. L_Porcello 4-5. Sv_A.Chapman (17). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (11). New York, Sanchez (18).
___
|Houston
|000
|210
|002—5
|8
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Verlander, Harris (9) and R.Chirinos; B.Anderson, Petit (6), Soria (9) and Phegley. W_Verlander 9-2. L_B.Anderson 6-4. HRs_Houston, Chirinos (7), Reddick (6). Oakland, Piscotty (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|201
|040
|001—8
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|000—2
|6
|0
S.Anderson, Melancon (8), Coonrod (9) and Vogt; Hess, M.Castro (5), Lucas (8) and Wynns. W_S.Anderson 1-1. L_Hess 1-7. HRs_San Francisco, Posey (3). Baltimore, Nunez (15).
___
|Detroit
|100
|020
|110—
|5
|11
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|222
|13x—10
|11
|2
Norris, Reininger (6), A.Adams (7), Stumpf (8) and Greiner; Soroka, Newcomb (7), Webb (8), Jackson (8) and Flowers. W_Soroka 6-1. L_Norris 2-4. Sv_Jackson (8). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (8), Swanson (11), Freeman (14).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|002—2
|4
|2
|Colorado
|300
|010
|00x—4
|8
|1
Stroman, Giles (8) and Jansen; Gray, Diaz (7), Estevez (8), Oberg (9) and Wolters. W_Gray 5-4. L_Stroman 3-7. Sv_Oberg (2). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|030
|100
|001—5
|8
|2
|Cincinnati
|010
|100
|000—2
|8
|0
Fedde, Grace (5), Rainey (5), Suero (7), Doolittle (9) and Gomes; Roark, Lorenzen (7), Garrett (8), Bowman (9) and Barnhart. W_Rainey 1-1. L_Roark 4-4. Sv_Doolittle (11). HRs_Washington, Adams (6), Dozier (8), Parra (3). Cincinnati, Roark (1).
___
|Milwaukee
|221
|003
|002
|000
|2—12
|14
|0
|Pittsburgh
|004
|030
|030
|000
|0—10
|18
|0
Woodruff, Guerra (5), Jeffress (7), Hader (8), Albers (10), Houser (12) and Grandal, Pina; Kingham, R.Davis (4), Holmes (6), Liriano (6), Hartlieb (7), F.Vazquez (9), Crick (10), McRae (11) and El.Diaz. W_Houser 1-1. L_McRae 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia 2 (8), Moustakas (16), Yelich (22), Hiura (5). Pittsburgh, Marte (7), Osuna (1).
___
|Chicago
|110
|000
|200—4
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|101
|003
|02x—7
|12
|0
Quintana, Chatwood (5), Edwards Jr. (7), Ryan (8) and Contreras; Flaherty, Gant (6), Brebbia (7), Miller (7), Gallegos (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters. W_Gant 4-0. L_Chatwood 3-1. Sv_C.Martinez (1). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (16), Heyward (9). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (12), Fowler (5), Bader (5).
___
|Miami
|000
|502
|002—9
|11
|0
|San Diego
|020
|001
|000—3
|4
|1
Urena, Guerrero (7), N.Anderson (8), Conley (9) and Holaday; Margevicius, Perdomo (4), Warren (6), Wieck (8), Erlin (9) and Hedges. W_Urena 4-6. L_Margevicius 2-6. HRs_Miami, Holaday (1). San Diego, Naylor (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|020—3
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|101—4
|8
|1
Alvarez, Nicasio (3), Irvin (3), Velasquez (7), Dominguez (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; Kershaw, Urias (8) and W.Smith. W_Urias 3-2. L_Neris 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (11). Los Angeles, Smith (1), Freese (5).
___
|New York
|100
|300
|010
|00—5
|9
|2
|Arizona
|000
|000
|140
|01—6
|11
|0
deGrom, Familia (7), Gsellman (8), Gagnon (9), Ed.Diaz (9), Bashlor (11) and Nido, Ramos; Greinke, Godley (5), Holland (9), Lopez (10), Hirano (11) and Avila. W_Hirano 2-3. L_Bashlor 0-3. HRs_New York, Smith (3), Frazier (4). Arizona, Jones (12).