US Secretary of Defense backs Trump on banning China's Huawei

US DoD releases Indo-Pacific Strategy Report as Patrick Shanahan addresses Shangri-la forum in Singapore

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/02 13:24
Patrick Shanahan at Shangri-La Dialogue, Singapore

Patrick Shanahan at Shangri-La Dialogue, Singapore (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Speaking at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue and security summit in Singapore, U.S. Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, declared that Huawei’s close relationship with the Chinese Communist Party represents a security risk to the U.S. Department of Defense, and the United States.

In his address on Saturday, Shanahan criticized Chinese actions in the South China Sea, along with China’s theft of technology via forced technology transfers and theft of intellectual property.

The Secretary of Defense used the platform to outline the Pentagon’s new strategy for the Indo-Pacific region, on the same day that the Department released a comprehensive Indo-Pacific Strategy Report (PDF).

While emphasizing that no nation should dominate the Indo-Pacific, Shanahan also sought to avoid taking too confrontational of a position in his address at the Shangri-La dialogue.

Defense News quotes the Secretary of Defense as saying that Washington “does not want any country in this region to have to choose or forgo positive economic relations with other partners.”

The U.S. military’s report on its Indo-Pacific Strategy maintains that the U.S. is simply anticipating strategies to address the China as a strategic competitor, while ensuring that China does not threaten to undermine the “rules-based international order.”

The United States aims to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific with policies that “promote long-term peace and prosperity” for all in the region.
Patrick Shanahan
Huawei
blacklist
Department of Defense
US military
Indo-Pacific strategy
Shangri-La Dialogue

