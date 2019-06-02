|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|19
|.667
|—
|Tampa Bay
|35
|21
|.625
|2½
|Boston
|29
|29
|.500
|9½
|Toronto
|21
|37
|.362
|17½
|Baltimore
|18
|40
|.310
|20½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|29
|.500
|10½
|Chicago
|28
|30
|.483
|11½
|Detroit
|22
|33
|.400
|16
|Kansas City
|19
|39
|.328
|20½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|39
|20
|.661
|—
|Texas
|29
|27
|.518
|8½
|Oakland
|29
|29
|.500
|9½
|Los Angeles
|28
|30
|.483
|10½
|Seattle
|25
|36
|.410
|15
|Friday's Games
Baltimore 9, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 8, Atlanta 2
Texas 6, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 1
Colorado 13, Toronto 6
Houston 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Kansas City 2
Atlanta 10, Detroit 5
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Colorado 4, Toronto 2
Houston 5, Oakland 1
|Sunday's Games
San Francisco (Samardzija 2-4) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 7-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-4), 1:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-6) at Texas (Sampson 3-3), 3:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 5-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.