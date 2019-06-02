|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|D.C. United
|7
|4
|6
|27
|23
|18
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|2
|26
|19
|11
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|4
|25
|25
|16
|New York
|7
|5
|3
|24
|25
|16
|Montreal
|7
|7
|3
|24
|19
|27
|New York City FC
|4
|1
|8
|20
|18
|15
|Toronto FC
|5
|6
|3
|18
|24
|23
|Orlando City
|5
|7
|3
|18
|22
|21
|Chicago
|4
|6
|6
|18
|24
|23
|Columbus
|5
|9
|2
|17
|16
|24
|New England
|3
|8
|4
|13
|15
|32
|Cincinnati
|3
|9
|2
|11
|11
|25
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|1
|4
|34
|36
|11
|LA Galaxy
|9
|5
|1
|28
|21
|17
|Seattle
|7
|2
|5
|26
|24
|17
|Houston
|7
|3
|2
|23
|20
|13
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|3
|21
|21
|21
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|8
|1
|19
|21
|27
|FC Dallas
|5
|6
|3
|18
|18
|19
|San Jose
|5
|6
|3
|18
|21
|25
|Vancouver
|4
|6
|6
|18
|17
|20
|Portland
|4
|6
|2
|14
|17
|23
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|5
|5
|14
|23
|24
|Colorado
|2
|9
|3
|9
|21
|33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Wednesday, May 29
Atlanta 3, Minnesota United 0
Montreal 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Chicago 3, D.C. United 3, tie
Colorado 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
LA Galaxy 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
|Friday, May 31
Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 1, tie
|Saturday, June 1
Orlando City 3, Montreal 0
Atlanta 2, Chicago 0
New York 4, Real Salt Lake 0
New York City FC 2, Columbus 2, tie
Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 2
Philadelphia at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.
New England at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 5
Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
|Thursday, June 6
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
|Friday, June 7
Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, June 8
FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.