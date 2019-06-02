BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|New York
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Seattle
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
___
|Friday's Games
Seattle 82, Atlanta 66
Phoenix 86, Las Vegas 84
Los Angeles 77, Connecticut 70
|Saturday's Games
Washington 96, Atlanta 75
Indiana 92, New York 77
Chicago 83, Seattle 79
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled