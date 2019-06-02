  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/02 09:09
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 2 1 .667
Indiana 2 1 .667
Washington 1 1 .500 ½
Atlanta 1 2 .333 1
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 2 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 0 1.000
Seattle 2 1 .667 ½
Las Vegas 1 1 .500 1
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Phoenix 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 0 1 .000

___

Friday's Games

Seattle 82, Atlanta 66

Phoenix 86, Las Vegas 84

Los Angeles 77, Connecticut 70

Saturday's Games

Washington 96, Atlanta 75

Indiana 92, New York 77

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled