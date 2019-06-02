  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/02 07:35
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 54 215 37 72 .335
Brantley Hou 56 216 30 71 .329
TAnderson ChW 51 193 31 63 .326
Devers Bos 56 216 40 70 .324
LeMahieu NYY 51 199 36 63 .317
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Fletcher LAA 55 192 28 60 .312
Reddick Hou 50 181 24 56 .309
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Pham TB 53 203 26 62 .305
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSanchez, New York, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; Abreu, Chicago, 15; RNunez, Baltimore, 15; 5 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Pence, Texas, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 39; 3 tied at 38.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1.