|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|54
|215
|37
|72
|.335
|Brantley Hou
|56
|216
|30
|71
|.329
|TAnderson ChW
|51
|193
|31
|63
|.326
|Devers Bos
|56
|216
|40
|70
|.324
|LeMahieu NYY
|51
|199
|36
|63
|.317
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|Fletcher LAA
|55
|192
|28
|60
|.312
|Reddick Hou
|50
|181
|24
|56
|.309
|Andrus Tex
|45
|185
|28
|57
|.308
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Home Runs
Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSanchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; MChapman, Oakland, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; Abreu, Chicago, 15; RNunez, Baltimore, 15; 5 tied at 14.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 39; Pence, Texas, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 39; 3 tied at 38.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; 4 tied at 6-2.