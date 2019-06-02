WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

MADRID — No tears of pain this time, just redemption for Mohamed Salah. Only 108 seconds were needed to banish the Champions League final heartbreak of a year ago. Once Salah dispatched his early penalty against Tottenham, Liverpool was on the path to a sixth European title with a 2-0 victory. By Rob Harris. SENT: 760 words, photos.

— CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-KLOPP — Liverpool coach wins Champions League on 3rd try. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 410 words, photos.

— CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-KANE — Kane not a factor in Tottenham's loss to Liverpool. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 280 words, photos.

— CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-POCHETTINO — Tottenham's Pochettino comes away empty handed again. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 350 words, photos. Will be updated.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Serena Williams is bounced out of the French Open third round by a 20-year-old fellow American opponent. No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka is also eliminated. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 870 words, photos.

— FRENCH OPEN-THIEM'S TIME — Is it Thiem's time to win French Open? His coach thinks so. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CRI--CWC-AUSTRALIA-AFGHANISTAN

BRISTOL, England — Facing the booing and jeering together, Steve Smith and David Warner returned from international cricket exile to help Australia begin its World Cup defense with a dominating win over Afghanistan. By John Pye. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CRI--CWC-NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

CARDIFF, Wales — Three of the four openers bat unbeaten in vastly different circumstances as New Zealand crushes Sri Lanka by 10 wickets with almost 34 overs to spare in their Cricket World Cup opener. By Brian Church. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are rugged and relentless, capable of punishing teams in transition any time they make a mistake. The Golden State Warriors felt like they were seeing a version of themselves in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and now they have to stop it. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 860 words, photos.

GLF--MEMORIAL

DUBLIN, Ohio — Martin Kaymer didn't look the part of someone who hasn't won in five years. He was bogey-free in the Memorial for a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead over Adam Scott going into the final round. By Doug Ferguson. SENT:

SOC--BRAZIL-NEYMAR ALLEGATION

A Brazilian police document says an unidentified woman has accused Neymar of raping her in Paris last month. The player's father calls the incident "a setup" against his son. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 260 words, photo.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

CROCE D'AUNE-MONTE AVENA, Italy — Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz takes a huge step towards winning the Giro d'Italia as he preserves his overall lead at the end of the penultimate stage, which is won by Pello Bilbao of Spain. SENT: 370 words, photos.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Crusaders stunned in Super Rugby, Hurricanes close gap. SENT: 700 words, photos.

