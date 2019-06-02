  1. Home
  2. World

European Champions League Titles

By The Asscociated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/02 05:11
Thirteen

Real Madrid (Spain)

Seven

AC Milan (Italy)

Six

Liverpool (England)

Five

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Barcelona (Spain)

Four

Ajax (Netherlands)

Three

Manchester United (England)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Two

Benfica (Portugal)

Juventus (Italy)

Nottingham Forest (England)

Porto (Portugal)

One

Celtic (Scotland)

Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Aston Villa (England)

Hamburg (Germany)

Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

Marseille (France)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Chelsea (England)