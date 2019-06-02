JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says two projectiles have been fired from Syria toward the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

The military said Saturday there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Israeli media reported sirens warning of incoming rockets were not activated.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out dozens of airstrikes in Syria on Iranian targets and Tehran's allies.

Earlier this week, Israeli aircraft hit a Syrian military post after the army said an anti-aircraft missile was fired at one of its fighter jets. Syrian media said a soldier was killed in the airstrike.

Israel says it will not allow Iran, which has sent forces to help President Bashar Assad in Syria's civil war, to establish a permanent military presence in Syria.