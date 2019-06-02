BRISTOL, England (AP) — Scoreboard after Saturday's Cricket World Cup group match between Australia and Afghanistan at the County Cricket Ground in Bristol:

AFGHANISTAN

Mohammad Shahzad b Starc 0

Hazrat Zazai c Carey b Cummins 0

Rahmat Shah c Smith b Zampa 43

Hashmatullah Shahidi st Carey b Zampa 18

Mohammad Nabi run out (Smith) 7

Gulbadin Naib c Carey b Stoinis 31

Najibullah Zadran c Carey b Stoinis 51

Rashid Khan lbw Zampa 27

Dawlat Zadran c Carey b Cummins 4

Mujeeb ur Rahman b Cummins 13

Hamid Hassan not out 1

Extras: (3lb,8w,1nb) 12

TOTAL: (all out) 207

Overs: 38.2.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-5, 3-56, 4-75, 5-77, 6-160, 7-162, 8-166, 9-205, 10-207.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7-1-31-1, Pat Cummins 8.2-0-40-3, Nathan Coulter-Nile 8-1-36-0, Marcus Stoinis 7-1-37-2, Adam Zampa 8-0-60-3.

AUSTRALIA

Aaron Finch c Mujeeb b Naib 66

David Warner not out 89

Usman Khawaja lbw b Khan 15,

Steve Smith c Zazai b Ur Rahman 18

Glenn Maxwell not out 4

Extras: (1lb,14w,2nb) 17

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 209

Overs: 34.5.

Fall of wickets: 1-96, 2-156, 3-205.

Did not bat: Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4.5-0-45-1, Hamid Hassan 6-2-15-0, Dawlat Zadran 5-0-32-0, Gulbadin Naib 5-0-32-1, Mohammad Nabi 6-0-32-0, Rashid Khan 8-0-52-1.

Toss: Afghanistan

Result: Australia by 7 wickets.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.