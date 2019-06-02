  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--Belgian Knockout Scores

By  Associated Press
2019/06/02 02:38
BC-GLF--Belgian Knockout Scores,0277 Belgian Knockout Leading Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Saturday
Rinkven International Golf Club
Antwerp, Belgium
Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71
Match Play
Round of 32

Darius Van Driel, Holland, (-3), def. Edoardo Molinari, Italy, (-2).

David Law, Scotland, (Par), def. Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain, (+1).

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria, (-2), def. Oscar Lengden, Sweden, (+2).

Hugo Leon, Chile, (Par), def. JC Ritchie, South Africa, (+1).

Jeff Winther, Denmark, (-3), def. Kristoffer Reitan, Norway, (-1).

Gavin Green, Malaysia, (-3), def. Anders Hansen, Denmark, (Par).

Daniel Gavins, England, (-3), def. Louis De Jager, South Africa, (Par).

Dean Burmester, South Africa, (-1), def. Alexander Levy, France, (Par).

Marcel Siem, Germany, (-3), def. Rikard Karlberg, Sweden, (+4).

Guido Migliozzi, Italy, (-3), def. Adrian Otaegui, Spain, (+3)

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland, (-4), def. Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden, (Par).

Matthew Southgate, England, (-1), def. Espen Kofstad, Norway, (+1).

Antoine Rozner, France, (-3), def. Renato Paratore , Italy, (-2).

Thomas Detry, Belgium, (-3), def. Wade Ormsby, Australia, (-2).

Nacho Elvira, Spain, (-3), def. Anton Karlsson, Sweden, (-1).

Gregory Havret, France, (-2), def. Chris Paisley, England, (+1).

Round of 16

Darius Van Driel, Holland, (Par), def. Jeff Winther, Denmark, (+1).

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria, (-3), def. Daniel Gavins, England, (-2).

Guido Migliozzi, Italy, (-1), def. David Law, Scotland, (Par).

Matthew Southgate, England, (Par), def. Hugo Leon, Chile, (+1).

Marcel Siem, Germany, (-3), def. Antoine Rozner, France, (-1).

Gavin Green, Malaysia, (-3), def. Thomas Detry, Belgium, (-2).

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland, (-2), def. Nacho Elvira, Spain, (Par).

Gregory Havret, France, (+1), def. Dean Burmester, South Africa, (+4).

Sunday's Quarterfinal Matchups

Darius Van Driel, Holland, vs. Matthew Southgate, England

Gregory Havret, France, vs. Marcel Siem, Germany

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria, vs. Guido Migliozzi, Italy

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland, vs. Gavin Green, Malaysia