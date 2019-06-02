TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) of the opposition Kuomintang party cast himself as the one in whom Washington has most confidence for Taiwan’s presidency, from among a list of contenders who have thrown their hats into the ring.

In an interview with the Apple Daily, Chu touted his credentials and qualities to lead the country, saying he would be supported by the United States, which “knows him very well.” It has become a norm for a Taiwan presidential hopefuls to visit the U.S. prior to the election with the standard of their reception being interpreted as Washington’s attitude towards the politician.

According to Chu, he is a veteran in politics, having served as local municipality leader, vice premier, and chairperson of the Kuomintang and thus has accumulated ample experience in dealing with the U.S. He reckoned Washington acknowledged his diplomatic policies, which involved getting close to the U.S., making peace with China, befriending Japan, and living in harmony with neighbors.

“I will never become a burden or a troublemaker for allies,” he asserted, amid heightened tension in cross-straits relations in particular, the report quoted him.

As to his views on the other KMT contenders, Chu noted ex president of the Legislative Yuan Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) lacks administrative experience, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) achievement as a successful tycoon doesn’t necessarily translate to a competent country leader. Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), while enjoying the reputation as a man of the people and with surging popularity, his capability as a leader of a city has yet to be tested.