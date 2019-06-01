New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Scoreboard

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday in the Cricket World Cup group match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens:

SRI LANKA

Lahiru Thirimanne lbw b Henry 4

Dimuth Karunaratne not out 52

Kusal Perera c de Grandhomme b Henry 29

Kusal Mendis c Guptill b Henry 0

Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Ferguson 4

Angelo Mathews c Latham b de Grandhomme 0

Jeevan Mendis c Neesham b Ferguson 1

Thisara Perera c Boult b Santner 27

Isuru Udana c Henry b Neesham 0

Suranga Lakmal c Santner b Boult 7

Lasith Malinga b Ferguson 1

Extras: (1b, 8w, 2nb) 11

TOTAL: (all out) 136

Overs: 29.2

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-46, 3-46, 4-53, 5-59, 6-60, 7-112, 8-114, 9-130, 10-136

Bowling: Matt Henry 7-0-29-3 (1w), Trent Boult 9-0-44-1 (4w), Lockie Ferguson 6.2-0-22-3 (1w, 1nb), Colin de Grandhomme 2-0-14-1, Jimmy Neesham 3-0-21-1 (1w, 1nb), Mitchell Santner 2-0-5-1 (1w)

NEW ZEALAND

Martin Guptill not out 73

Colin Munro not out 58

Extras: (3lb, 2w, 1nb) 6

TOTAL: (for 0 wickets) 137

Overs: 16.1.

Did not bat: Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Lasith Malinga 5-0-46-0 (1w, 1nb), Suranga Lakmal 4-0-28-0 (1w), Isuru Udana 3-0-24-0, Thisara Perera 3-0-25-0, Jeevan Mendis 1.1.-0-11.0.

Toss: New Zealand.

Result: New Zealand won by 10 wickets.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England

Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.