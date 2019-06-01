BC-TEN--French Open Results

French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Saturday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

Fabio Fognini (9), Italy, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (18), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Dusan Lajovic (30), Serbia, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6).

Women's Singles

Third Round

Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Lesia Tsurenko (27), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, def. Leander Paes, India and Benoit Paire, France, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Gregoire Barrere, France and Quentin Halys, France, def. Cheng-Peng Hsieh, Taiwan and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3.

Third Round

Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (10), Netherlands, def. Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (7), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Xinyun Han, China and Yafan Wang, China, 6-1, 6-1.

Fiona Ferro, France and Diane Parry, France, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China and Alicja Rosolska (13), Poland, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia and Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-3.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, , walkover.

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang (5), China, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States and Danielle Rose Collins, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-3.