BC-TEN--French Open Results

French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Saturday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Third Round

Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Lesia Tsurenko (27), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Xinyun Han, China and Yafan Wang, China, 6-1, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-3.