Taipei (CNA) - Taiwanese table tennis players Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) on Saturday won the mixed doubles event at the Seamaster 2019 ITTF World Tour Platinum China Open in Shenzhen.

The Taiwanese pair defeated Hong Kong pairing Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem 3-1 (10-12, 11-6, 11-1, 11-5) in a match that lasted 30 minutes.

The victory was the duo's second victory this season, after the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Oman Open held in March.

Lin, 18, a rising star player, was ranked World No. 21 in the men's singles by the ITTF in May this year, while his seasoned counterpart Cheng is currently World No. 8 in the women's ranking.

Prior to the mixed doubles final on Saturday, Cheng, who also competed in the singles event, lost 1-4 (11-7, 12-14, 7-11, 4-11, 5-11) to Zhu Yuling of China in the women's quarterfinals.

The Platinum China Open is currently part of the ITTF World Tour held annually in several locations around the world.

The tournament is being held at the Shenzhen Bao'an Gymnasium from May 28 to June 2. (By Chu Hsiang-ping and Ko Lin)