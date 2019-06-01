  1. Home
  2. World

Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/01 15:06

J VB C H PROM.

Polanco Min 53 210 36 71 .338

Brantley Hou 56 216 30 71 .329

TAnderson ChW 50 189 30 62 .328

Devers Bos 56 216 40 70 .324

LeMahieu NYY 51 199 36 63 .317

Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314

Fletcher LAA 55 192 28 60 .312

Reddick Hou 50 181 24 56 .309

Andrus Tex 45 185 28 57 .308

Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308

Jonrones=

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSánchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; MChapman, Oakland, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; Abreu, Chicago, 15; 6 tied at 14.

Carreras Producidas=

Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesí, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 39; Pence, Texas, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 39; 3 tied at 38.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1.