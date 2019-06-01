Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
Polanco Min 53 210 36 71 .338
Brantley Hou 56 216 30 71 .329
TAnderson ChW 50 189 30 62 .328
Devers Bos 56 216 40 70 .324
LeMahieu NYY 51 199 36 63 .317
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Fletcher LAA 55 192 28 60 .312
Reddick Hou 50 181 24 56 .309
Andrus Tex 45 185 28 57 .308
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Jonrones=
Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSánchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; MChapman, Oakland, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; Abreu, Chicago, 15; 6 tied at 14.
Carreras Producidas=
Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesí, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 39; Pence, Texas, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 39; 3 tied at 38.
Pitcheo=
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1.