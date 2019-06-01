TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum closed off Saturday (June 1) with an address by Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and a condemnation of organ harvesting and Uyghur repression by China.

The May 30 – June 1 event expressed its deep concern about “the substantial, credible, and growing body of unrefuted evidence that the Communist Party of China has authorized and sanctioned - and continues to carry out – a systematic program of ‘organ harvesting’ with a horrific and cruel loss of human loss.”

The forum declaration called on the public to adhere to a pledge not to “receive or accept, directly or indirectly, any organ transplant from China.”

In its separate declaration about the persecution of Uyghurs, the event said that “silence in the face of mass atrocities is a green light for continued crimes, and inaction is not a neutral stance.”

The forum document said allowing one government to get away with massive human rights violations would only encourage other countries to do the same.

In his closing address, Vice President Chen emphasized how Taiwan had achieved a freedom of religion which most took to be at normal as the elements of nature, but in other countries, specifically China, repression and persecution were still the fate of those seeking religious expression.

Oppressive regimes like China should understand that the more people live without fear, the safer, the more peaceful, the more prosperous a country can grow, the vice president said.

The forum in Hsinchu was attended by personalities from a wide variety of backgrounds, including former United States Solicitor General Kenneth Starr and by Members of the European Parliament Bastiaan Belder and Csaba Sogor.

