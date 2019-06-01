TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At a news conference under the theme of “Protecting Taiwan” Saturday (June 1), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful William Lai (賴清德) emphasized he was the best choice to safeguard the island nation’s sovereignty and to defeat opposing candidates.

On June 8, Lai and his rival for the nomination, incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), will present their policies and proposals in a televised forum, before opinion polls on June 10-14 which will determine who will represent the DPP in the January 11, 2020 election.

Lai said his efforts over the past two months were a response to popular requests. If the DPP lost both the presidential and legislative elections, both Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy would be under siege, he added.

The former premier explained how living his entire life in Taiwan had helped him see he had to fight for Taiwan and put its people first. He would live and die with Taiwan, he emphasized.

If he was elected president, he would safeguard the completeness of Taiwan’s sovereignty as it was already a sovereign and independent nation.

Lai said he would not allow the country’s free lifestyle and rule of law to be harmed, and continue to develop its economy.

The people of Taiwan needed to keep the right to choose their own future, the ex-premier insisted.

As to China, he would develop peaceful relations and reject war, while playing an active role to protect peace and stability in the Asia Pacific. The Taiwanese people would receive international respect and be able to develop their international space, he said.

Turning to this month’s polls, Lai said he was the best-placed to defeat the DPP’s opponents. He accused independent Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of burying his head in the sand, due to his recent statements about not having to respond to Chinese comments about Taiwan’s sovereignty.

On the other hand, the Kuomintang mayor of Kaohsiung, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), met with Chinese government officials in Hong Kong but never dared to defend Taiwan’s case against communist views, Lai remarked.

He also emphasized that Han had only run Kaohsiung for a couple of months, not enough to prove he had the ability to govern, while Ko finished last in an opinion poll about the mayors of the six special municipalities.

Lai said his long experience as member of the National Assembly and the Legislative Yuan and as two-term mayor of Tainan City and premier made him the most experienced of the four candidates to be compared in the DPP polls.

