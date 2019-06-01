  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/01 12:52
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 2 1 .667
Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½
Indiana 1 1 .500 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 0 1.000
Seattle 2 1 .667 ½
Las Vegas 1 1 .500 1
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Phoenix 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 0 1 .000

___

Friday's Games

Seattle 82, Atlanta 66

Phoenix 86, Las Vegas 84

Los Angeles 77, Connecticut 70

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled