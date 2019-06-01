BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Las Vegas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
|Friday's Games
Seattle 82, Atlanta 66
Phoenix 86, Las Vegas 84
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled