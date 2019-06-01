Models walk the runway during the Alexander Wang fashion show, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Model Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Alexander Wang fashion show, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Model Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Alexander Wang fashion show, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Designer Alexander Wang's mother Ying is seen during the Alexander Wang fashion show, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Designer Alexander Wang and her mother Ying Wang stand on stage after the Alexander Wang fashion show, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Je
NEW YORK (AP) — Embracing Manhattan's Rockefeller Center as his venue, Alexander Wang offered a huge hug to his city and American fashion as he showed his latest collection al fresco Friday night.
He opened his show to the public, offering a street-level view into the spot by the golden Prometheus statue where skaters usually frolic. Hot dogs, slushies and pretzels in containers branded with a lowercase "a'' were served.
Wang's so-called Collection 1 was shown on an ever-changing lit stage. It included fall coats, tiny black studded skirts, denim looks and slip dresses. Chunky soled sneakers were mixed with stilettoes.
Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live" took a turn as a model in a white sleeveless undershirt and pants with one black and one white leg. His strut needs work.