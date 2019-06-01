|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Tampa Bay
|35
|20
|.636
|1½
|Boston
|29
|28
|.509
|8½
|Toronto
|21
|35
|.375
|16
|Baltimore
|18
|39
|.316
|19½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|38
|18
|.679
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|28
|.500
|10
|Chicago
|27
|29
|.482
|11
|Detroit
|22
|32
|.407
|15
|Kansas City
|19
|37
|.339
|19
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Oakland
|29
|27
|.518
|7½
|Texas
|27
|27
|.500
|8½
|Los Angeles
|27
|29
|.482
|9½
|Seattle
|24
|35
|.407
|14
___
|Thursday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Tampa Bay 14, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 4, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 8, Atlanta 2
San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota (Gibson 5-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 4-5) at Texas (Lynn 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at Baltimore (Hess 1-6), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Atlanta (Soroka 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 3-6) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 9:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 8-2) at Oakland (Anderson 6-3), 10:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.