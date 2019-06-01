A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:

KD'S RETURN?

The Oakland Athletics are hoping to get injured slugger Khris Davis back in the lineup for the middle game of a series against the first-place Houston Astros. Davis took batting practice before the series opener and could be activated from the injured list as early as Saturday after being sidelined since May 22 with a left him injury. Davis might like to get back in time to face Houston ace Justin Verlander (8-2, 2.38 ERA). Davis homered three times in eight at-bats against Verlander last season. Brett Anderson (6-3, 3.86 ERA) starts for Oakland.

KERSHAW VS. HARPER

Clayton Kershaw starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies in a match-up of first-place teams. The left-hander is 5-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts this year and 3-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 13 starts against the Phillies. Kershaw will be facing Bryce Harper, who is 2 for 21 with 13 strikeouts against the Dodgers' ace.

GERMÁN-TOWN

Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán (9-1, 3.43) leads the majors in wins. He won six straight starts before getting tagged for a career-high seven runs and nine hits, including four homers, over five innings Sunday in a no-decision at Kansas City.

MILE HIGH WELCOME

Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman has allowed three earned runs over his last three starts. His 2.74 ERA ranks among the leaders in the American League. On Saturday, he has his work cut out for him when he gets his first experience with hitter friendly Coors Field. The Rockies are hitting .296 at home this season and averaging 6.2 runs.

LOOKS FAMILIAR

The Nationals face former teammate Tanner Roark in the second game of their series against the Reds. The Nationals traded Roark for Tanner Rainey in December. Roark hasn't allowed a homer in his last 35 1/3 innings, the second-longest such streak of his career.

