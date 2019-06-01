Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|New York
|003
|010
|00x—4
|8
|0
Sale, Brasier (7), J.Taylor (8) and Leon, Vazquez; Happ, Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Happ 5-3. L_Sale 1-7. Sv_Chapman (16). HRs_Boston, Devers (8). New York, LeMahieu (6).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|020
|002—5
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|021
|000
|000—3
|4
|1
Berrios, Rogers (7) and Astudillo; Stanek, Beeks (3), Pagan (6), Alvarado (8), Castillo (8), Kolarek (9) and Zunino. W_Rogers 2-1. L_Castillo 1-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|010
|110
|000—3
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|503
|100
|00x—9
|15
|0
Corbin, Guerra (3), Sipp (7), Grace (8) and Gomes; Mahle, Hughes (6), Duke (8), Bowman (9) and Casali. W_Mahle 2-5. L_Corbin 5-3. HRs_Washington, Soto (10). Cincinnati, Casali (2).