Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 010 000 000—1 5 0 New York 003 010 00x—4 8 0

Sale, Brasier (7), J.Taylor (8) and Leon, Vazquez; Happ, Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Happ 5-3. L_Sale 1-7. Sv_Chapman (16). HRs_Boston, Devers (8). New York, LeMahieu (6).

___

Minnesota 100 020 002—5 10 0 Tampa Bay 021 000 000—3 4 1

Berrios, Rogers (7) and Astudillo; Stanek, Beeks (3), Pagan (6), Alvarado (8), Castillo (8), Kolarek (9) and Zunino. W_Rogers 2-1. L_Castillo 1-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 010 110 000—3 7 1 Cincinnati 503 100 00x—9 15 0

Corbin, Guerra (3), Sipp (7), Grace (8) and Gomes; Mahle, Hughes (6), Duke (8), Bowman (9) and Casali. W_Mahle 2-5. L_Corbin 5-3. HRs_Washington, Soto (10). Cincinnati, Casali (2).