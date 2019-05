Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — To be announced

NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and John Kennedy, R-La.; British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

CNN's "State of the Union" — Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., a 2020 presidential candidate

"Fox News Sunday" — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.