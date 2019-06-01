MONTREAL (AP) — The Canadian Football League took over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, The Canadian Press reported.

The Canadian Press cited an unidentified source in its report.

The league has been looking for potential buyers for the franchise that American businessman Robert Wetenhall has owned since 1997

Wetenhall resurrected the Alouettes in 1997 after they were revoked from Michael Gelfand and declared bankruptcy. Wetenhall also assumed the organization's debts despite not legally being obligated to do so.

Early in Wetenhall's tenure, the Alouettes were a CFL powerhouse. From 1999 to 2012, they finished atop the East Division nine times and advanced to the Grey Cup on eight occasions, winning three.

But Montreal hasn't been to the Grey Cup since winning it in 2010. The club has missed the CFL playoffs the past four seasons, amassing a 21-51 record over that span.