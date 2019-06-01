RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is blasting the country's Supreme Court for moving toward declaring homophobia to be a crime like racism.

He spoke Friday at a national convention of the evangelical Assemblies of God Madureira churches and accused the top court of "legislating" from the bench.

Conservative church groups have been leading resistance to LGBT rights measures and contributed to Bolsonaro's victory in the presidential election.

A majority of the current justices have already voted to make homophobia and transphobia crimes like racism. The final decision is due on June 5 after the remaining judges vote.

The justices ruled that homophobia should be framed within the racism law until congress approves specific legislation.

Bolsonaro once said in an interview he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.