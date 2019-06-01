  1. Home
Blues' Tarasenko expected to play in Game 3 of Cup Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Hockey Writer, Associated Press
2019/06/01 03:13
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two-time All-Star winger Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to play for the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after missing practice Friday.

Coach Craig Berube on confirmed Tarasenko will play Saturday night against the Boston Bruins in the first home Cup Final game in St. Louis since 1970. Tarasenko missed a big chunk of the second period of Game 2 Wednesday, which Berube said was an equipment issue not an injury.

The Blues will be without suspended forward Oskar Sundqvist and most likely defenseman Vince Dunn, who has missed four games after taking a puck to the face. Zach Sanford is the most likely option to replace Sundqvist, though Berube said Robert Thomas — who missed Game 3 with a nagging injury — is a possibility to play.

John Moore is expected to fill in for injured Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who is in the concussion protocol and didn't travel with the team.

