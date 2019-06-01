CHICAGO (AP) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot says her office will send a letter to Chicago Alderman Edward M. Burke asking him to step down amid federal corruption charges.

Lightfoot told reporters Friday that the allegations span "multiple years ... identifies multiple schemes and suggest a standard course of dealing that is absolutely repugnant."

She first announced the resignation request Thursday.

The 75-year-old Burke has been on the City Council for 50 years. He was charged Thursday with racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion. He is accused of trying to shake down the developer of a vacant post office and threatening to oppose a Chicago museum's admission fee increase because it didn't respond to his inquiry about an internship for a friend's child.

Burke didn't immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment Friday.