Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks southern Taiwan

Magnitude 4.6 temblor rattles southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung City

By Judy Lo, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/01 00:30
(CWB map of today's quake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake jarred Kaohsiung City at 11:53 p.m. this evening (May 31), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 43.4 kilometers northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a shallow depth of 12.8 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale in Kaohsiung City, an intensity level of 3 was recorded in Pingtung County, and an intensity level of 2 was felt in Tainan City, Chiayi County, Taitung County, and Hualien County. An intensity level of 1 was logged in Chiayi City, Yunlin County, Changhua County, and Nantou County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.
