Chaves wins Stage 18, Carapaz keeps Giro lead

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA, Italy (AP) — Esteban Chaves secured an emotional victory on the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, and Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz remained in the overall lead.

It was Chaves' first win since being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus while competing in last year's Giro and taking eight months off from racing.

Chaves, a Colombian who rides for Mitchelton-Scott, crossed the line 10 seconds ahead of Italian cyclist Andrea Vendrame, who had two mechanical failures in the final four kilometers of the uphill finish to San Martino di Castrozza.

Amaro Antunes was third, 12 seconds behind Chaves at the end of the 151-kilometer route from Treviso.

Carapaz remained 1 minute, 54 seconds ahead of Vincenzo Nibali and 2:16 ahead of Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.

The three-week race finishes in Verona on Sunday.

