NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thomas Rhett is known for writing what he admits are gushy love songs about his wife, Lauren.

He's still clearly in love with his latest record, "Center Point Road," which is out Friday. But he's looking to show more depth and explore the complexities of romance with his latest material.

At 29, he's one of country music's biggest young stars and a two-time Academy of Country Music male artist of the year. The expansive 16-track record pushes him further into pop territory with collaborations with Ed Sheeran co-writer Amy Wadge and The Stereotypes, a hip-hop/pop production and songwriting team that works with Bruno Mars.

He also worked with OneRepublic hitmaker Ryan Tedder.

Rhett said he likes to record songs out of his wheelhouse to help his creativity.