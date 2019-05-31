BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.<