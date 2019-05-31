WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Italian Open champion Karolina Pliskova loses in straight sets to Petra Martic. Meanwhile, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal can move closer to a French Open semifinal showdown by winning third-round matches. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 400 words, photos. Will be updated.

— Also:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-SERENA'S YOUNG AMERICANS — Serena Williams to face 20-year-old American Kenin. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

CRI--CWC-WEST INDIES-PAKISTAN

NOTTINGHAM, England — Chris Gayle backed up a short-bowling barrage by his pacemen by smashing a 34-ball 50 to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 350 words, photos. Will be updated.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-UNLIKELY HEROES

MADRID — Lucas Moura and Divock Origi have been the unlikely heroes for Tottenham and Liverpool in the Champions League this season. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-SECURITY — Spanish police to deploy anti-drone system. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 380 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA INVESTIGATION-VALCKE

GENEVA — The Swiss supreme court has rejected an appeal by former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke against a 10-year ban from soccer for financial wrongdoing. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 330 words, photo.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA, Italy — Richard Carapaz will attempt to hold onto the overall lead of the Giro d'Italia on the 19th stage as the race heads back into the mountains for the 151-kilometer route from Treviso, with an uphill finish to San Martino di Castrozza. UPCOMING: 350 words, photos by 1530 GMT.

BKN--NBA FINALS

TORONTO — The first NBA Finals game outside the U.S. was a party 24 years in the making. Then Pascal Siakam and the Raptors really gave Toronto something to celebrate as they made a smashing NBA Finals debut, beating the Golden State Warriors 118-109. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SOC--INTER-CONTE

MILAN — Antonio Conte is named the Inter Milan coach, returning to Italian club soccer for the first time since 2014 when he left Juventus. SENT: 300 words, photos.

Other stories:

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Bulls, Blues draw 22-22. SENT: 450 words.

