West Indies vs Pakistan Scoreboard

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Friday in the Cricket World Cup group match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge:

PAKISTAN

Imam-ul-Haq c Hope b Cottrell 2

Fakhar Zaman b Russell 22

Babar Azam c Hope b Thomas 22

Haris Sohail c Hope b Russell 8

Sarfaraz Ahmed b Hope c Holder 8

Mohammad Hafeez c Cottrell b Thomas 16

Imad Wasim c Gayle b Holder 1

Shadab Khan lbw b Thomas 0

Hasan Ali c Cottrell b Holder 1

Mohammad Amir not out 3

Wahab Riaz b Thomas 18

Extras: (2nb,2w) 4

TOTAL: (all out) 105

Overs: 21.4

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-35, 3-45, 4-62, 5-75, 6-77, 7-78, 8-81, 9-83

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 4-0-18-1 (1w), Jason Holder 5-0-42-3, Andre Russell 3-1-4-2, Carlos Brathwaite 4-0-14-0, Oshane Thomas 5.4-0-27-4 (1w, 2nb)

WEST INDIES

Chris Gayle c Khan c Amir 50

Shai Hope c Hafeez b Amir 11

Darren Bravo c Azam b Amir 0

Nicholas Pooran not out 34

Shimron Hetmyer not out 7

Extras: (3lb, 3w) 6

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 108

Overs: 13.4

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-46, 3-77

Did not bat: Andre Russell, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 6-0-26-3 (1w), Hasan Ali 4-0-39-0 (1w), Wahab Riaz 3.4-1-40-0 (1w)

Toss: West Indies

Result: West Indies wins by seven wickets.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Chris Gaffaney, Australia.

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.