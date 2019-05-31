Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 31, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;Morning showers;85;76;SSW;6;83%;97%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;84;High clouds and warm;104;80;W;9;32%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Unseasonably hot;102;70;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;W;11;19%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;68;56;Sunny and nice;72;59;E;11;63%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;69;54;Some sun, pleasant;74;60;E;8;67%;10%;7

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;60;48;Cloudy;58;46;SSW;7;69%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;A shower in spots;84;66;W;8;46%;51%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;A t-storm in spots;84;55;N;12;39%;42%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds;69;61;Becoming cloudy;70;58;SSW;7;89%;36%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;86;62;Partly sunny, nice;81;62;S;6;49%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning showers;59;53;Showers;56;48;WSW;18;69%;85%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;109;79;Mostly sunny, warm;109;79;N;12;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Afternoon showers;91;77;WNW;5;77%;89%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;Lots of sun, nice;89;72;WSW;8;62%;44%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Inc. clouds;95;81;High clouds;94;82;S;7;63%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;72;61;Sunny and breezy;73;61;WSW;14;65%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;A t-storm or two;86;64;ENE;6;29%;65%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;64;57;Showers and t-storms;67;55;W;6;85%;84%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;74;58;Clouds and sun, nice;79;57;NNW;9;48%;7%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;52;Cloudy;64;52;S;4;77%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;84;62;More sun than clouds;85;62;ESE;5;49%;4%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;70;55;Partly sunny;77;58;N;10;55%;14%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;69;54;Sunshine and warmer;78;61;S;4;59%;4%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;74;62;Showers and t-storms;77;61;NE;5;79%;84%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;70;56;Pleasant and warmer;77;58;N;9;53%;35%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;62;50;Partly sunny;63;50;WNW;5;77%;25%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;65;Clouds and sun;88;66;N;5;40%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;74;58;Partly sunny;77;60;SW;7;54%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;NNE;12;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;62;49;Low clouds breaking;65;52;NNW;6;82%;26%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;78;68;Showers and t-storms;78;68;SSW;3;74%;82%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;104;86;Mostly sunny, warm;104;87;S;9;53%;11%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;80;62;Thunderstorm;70;52;NNW;8;75%;74%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;SSW;9;75%;71%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;61;50;A passing shower;64;48;W;10;81%;58%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;79;71;Mostly sunny;79;71;NNW;6;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;89;70;Clouds and sun;90;74;S;6;57%;44%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;70;A morning shower;87;70;S;11;61%;48%;8

Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;115;87;Hot with hazy sun;112;86;SE;6;22%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;76;48;A t-storm in spots;73;50;S;6;45%;68%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;S;8;75%;89%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;74;Sun and clouds, nice;89;76;SE;6;64%;28%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;67;49;Spotty showers;64;55;SE;9;85%;88%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;86;63;Sun and clouds;81;60;NNE;7;43%;71%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and breezy;72;65;Sunny and pleasant;73;66;ENE;17;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;WNW;6;87%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Lots of sun, nice;71;42;Partly sunny, nice;71;43;SE;5;39%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;E;6;69%;80%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;60;45;Partly sunny;60;48;SW;12;62%;74%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;95;76;A stray thunderstorm;94;77;SSW;6;68%;56%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers and t-storms;84;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;SW;9;82%;74%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;89;73;Partly sunny;89;75;ENE;15;60%;35%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;104;78;Hazy sun;99;79;WSW;9;40%;6%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;107;75;Hazy sun and hot;105;76;NNE;7;18%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;Sunshine and humid;81;65;ENE;9;67%;5%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ENE;6;62%;55%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;104;90;Partly sunny and hot;103;88;E;8;41%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;Partial sunshine;66;41;ENE;4;40%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;88;58;Sun, some clouds;87;58;NW;6;26%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;99;84;Hazy sun and warm;99;84;W;12;54%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunny intervals;81;63;A t-storm in spots;81;63;SSE;5;81%;69%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;86;Mostly sunny;104;87;WSW;11;30%;29%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;75;61;Clouds and sun, nice;76;61;NE;9;48%;63%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;ESE;10;67%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;72;Mostly cloudy;86;71;WSW;6;72%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;97;83;Hazy and very warm;97;83;S;12;62%;45%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;94;76;A t-storm or two;90;76;NNW;5;76%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;28;Clouds and sun, mild;61;30;NNE;9;30%;25%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Thunderstorms;84;75;A shower or t-storm;85;76;SSW;5;79%;75%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing;68;62;Partly sunny;68;62;SSE;9;70%;11%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;89;62;Sunny and very warm;88;62;N;6;41%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;69;54;Warmer with some sun;77;63;SSE;9;54%;9%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;72;57;Low clouds breaking;70;57;SSW;6;71%;25%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;83;70;Sun and some clouds;84;69;SSW;6;65%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;89;59;Sunny and summerlike;92;62;S;4;29%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;82;A stray shower;89;84;SW;6;73%;57%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;E;3;83%;76%;4

Manila, Philippines;Increasing clouds;92;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;82;ESE;7;57%;56%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;59;50;A shower in the a.m.;58;47;SW;7;79%;66%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;80;57;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;NNE;7;44%;80%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SSE;7;68%;49%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;70;52;A shower in places;72;53;NW;5;62%;64%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;87;79;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;SSW;14;69%;39%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;61;45;Mostly cloudy;62;50;NW;6;79%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;62;47;Inc. clouds;66;55;E;1;51%;73%;7

Moscow, Russia;A shower or t-storm;74;57;Partly sunny;70;52;NE;8;48%;30%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;83;Hazy sun;91;85;WSW;9;66%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;A t-storm in spots;76;61;ENE;5;69%;78%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;79;62;Mostly sunny;79;62;S;8;46%;30%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;96;64;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;66;WNW;8;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;59;42;Plenty of clouds;61;46;NE;5;51%;30%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;74;60;Partly sunny;78;62;SW;6;56%;8%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;64;43;Periods of rain;62;45;ENE;6;77%;73%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partial sunshine;63;44;Cloudy with a shower;68;51;E;6;59%;89%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partial sunshine;85;80;Mostly sunny, nice;85;80;ESE;12;72%;27%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A shower or t-storm;86;77;NE;6;81%;81%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;85;76;A shower or two;89;76;ENE;7;75%;85%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;74;56;Mostly sunny, warm;82;62;SE;5;58%;2%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;77;51;E;7;31%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SSW;5;70%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;88;76;A t-storm around;88;76;SE;13;80%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;S;4;57%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;72;57;A passing shower;78;59;N;5;54%;56%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunlit and pleasant;79;51;Clouds and sun;81;56;ESE;8;41%;5%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;50;Downpours;68;54;SSW;8;67%;89%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and warm;86;59;Sunny and very warm;87;60;SSW;7;43%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;73;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;ESE;7;67%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;52;42;Showers around;51;42;SW;6;59%;68%;4

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;62;47;Partly sunny;69;55;SW;6;60%;48%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;89;73;Humid with some sun;83;73;E;6;74%;55%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;103;83;High clouds, warm;108;81;NNE;8;7%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;Mostly sunny;76;55;NNE;6;57%;35%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;61;43;Mostly sunny;64;51;SSW;12;52%;55%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;66;55;Mostly sunny;67;56;WSW;10;75%;10%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;63;Showers and t-storms;81;62;E;5;73%;82%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;83;76;Thunderstorms;83;77;ESE;10;77%;85%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;73;66;Thunderstorms;73;67;SSW;3;93%;88%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;81;57;Turning out cloudy;82;60;ENE;11;34%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Occasional rain;57;37;Increasing clouds;61;40;ENE;3;39%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;N;6;72%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;94;56;Sunshine and hot;96;54;NNW;6;36%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;NE;5;61%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;75;54;High clouds;77;55;SSW;6;52%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;77;66;Mostly cloudy;79;68;SE;7;58%;6%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;A thunderstorm;89;80;SSE;5;75%;72%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;64;53;Showers and t-storms;69;53;SE;6;76%;84%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;84;76;Heavy showers;83;73;E;12;80%;92%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;65;44;Cooler with rain;58;48;W;10;67%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;68;54;An afternoon shower;65;57;SSW;15;67%;90%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;88;77;Couple of t-storms;88;77;S;6;77%;77%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;61;43;Partly sunny;64;49;SSW;12;54%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;A t-storm around;85;65;SSE;8;45%;64%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;Mostly sunny, warm;86;60;NE;7;45%;5%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;81;61;Nice with sunshine;82;63;WSW;8;26%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with some sun;92;72;Nice with sunshine;86;71;W;7;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;74;55;Showers and t-storms;76;58;E;5;59%;84%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;73;65;Partly sunny;80;66;SSE;9;61%;16%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;57;50;A stray shower;60;51;WSW;8;84%;88%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;71;62;Sun and some clouds;71;60;N;6;62%;4%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;NW;12;49%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with some sun;73;40;Not as warm;67;33;N;11;32%;57%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;Partly sunny;72;55;WNW;5;57%;9%;4

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;73;56;A passing shower;76;60;NW;7;60%;66%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;90;75;A t-storm or two;86;76;ENE;5;80%;86%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;71;53;A stray shower;71;52;WSW;6;54%;64%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;73;56;A shower;74;58;SW;4;66%;62%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;57;50;Very windy, rain;54;46;SSW;27;72%;96%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;91;78;A shower or t-storm;89;79;SSW;6;73%;77%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;86;54;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;NE;4;32%;3%;11

