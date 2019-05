BC-TEN--French Open Results

French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Friday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Second Round

Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (22), Canada, , walkover.

Third Round

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Carla Suarez-Navarro (28), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Tim Puetz, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (8), Australia, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 6-4.

Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia and Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (15), Sweden, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Jessica Pegula, United States and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia and Raquel Atawo, United States, 7-5, 6-3.