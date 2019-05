BC-TEN--French Open Results

French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Friday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Second Round

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (22), Canada, , walkover.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (8), Australia, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (15), Sweden, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.