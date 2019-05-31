  1. Home
Taiwan to boost organic farming industry with new law taking effect May 30

The act aims to protect the environment while improving farmers' livelihood

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/31 18:25
Photo/Council of Agriculture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has entered a new phase of agricultural development with the Organic Agriculture Promotion Act (有機農業促進法) going into effect on Thursday (May 30).

The act was designed to protect water and soil, the environment, biodiversity, animal welfare, and consumer interests. It also provides a legal foundation on which to promote eco-friendly and sustainable use of resources.

According to Minister of the Council of Agriculture (COA) Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲), the government will provide a subsidy between NT$30,000 and NT$80,000 per hectare for growers planning to shift to eco farming. Other support includes the provision of machinery and organic fertilizer, as well as a 40 percent deduction rental fees for using public property for organic agriculture.

The government will also push for increased consumption of organic agricultural produce, starting from schools, the military, and public institutions. Additionally, a new unit under the COA will be established to further implement programs involving the promotion of organic education, cultivation of experts in the field, and marketing assistance for farmers.
eco farming
organic food
COA

