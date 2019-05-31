AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, May 31

thru June 9, Paris — tennis, French Open.

thru June 2, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.

Nottingham, England — cricket, World Cup, West Indies vs. Pakistan.

thru June 2, Charleston, South Carolina — golf, U.S. Women's Open.

thru June 2, Dublin, Ohio — golf, US PGA Tour, Memorial.

thru June 2, Antwerp, Belgium — golf, European Tour, Belgian Knockout.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Bulls, Melbourne vs. New South Wales.

SATURDAY, June 1

Madrid — football, Champions League final: Liverpool vs. Tottenham.

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, World Cup, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka.

Bristol, England — cricket, World Cup, Afghanistan vs. Australia.

thru 2, Belle Isle Park, Michigan — auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit GP.

thru 2, Paris — rugby, sevens world series, Paris Sevens.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT, Chiefs vs. Crusaders, Queensland vs. Jaguares, Sharks vs. Hurricanes, Lions vs. Stormers.

New York — boxing, Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. for Joshua's WBA-IBF-WBO heavyweight titles; Callum Smith vs. Hassan N'Dam for Smith's WBA super middleweight title.

SUNDAY, June 2

London — cricket, World Cup, South Africa vs. Bangladesh.

MONDAY, June 3

Nottingham, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. Pakistan.

TUESDAY, June 4

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, World Cup, Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka.

WEDNESDAY, June 5

Porto. Portugal — football, UEFA Nations League semifinal: Portugal vs. Switzerland.

South Africa vs. India, Southampton

London — cricket, World Cup, Bangladesh vs. New Zealand.

Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, State of Origin I.

THURSDAY, June 6

Guimaraes, Portugal — football, UEFA Nations League semifinal: Netherlands vs. England.

Nottingham, England — cricket, World Cup, Australia vs. West Indies.

thru 9, Hamilton, Ontario — golf, US PGA Tour, Canadian Open.

FRIDAY, June 7

Bristol, England — cricket, World Cup, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka.

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifiers: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, Czech Republic vs. Bulgaria, Lithuania vs. Luxembourg, Sweden vs. Malta, Faroe Islands vs. Spain, North Macedonia vs. Poland, Montenegro vs. Kosovo, Ukraine vs. Serbia, Denmark vs. Ireland, Norway vs. Romania, Latvia vs. Israel, Austria vs. Slovenia.

Paris — football, Women's World Cup, France vs. South Korea.

thru 9, Galloway, New Jersey — golf, US LPGA Tour, ShopRite Classic.

thru 8, Cascais, Portugal — golf, European Tour, GolfSixes Cascais.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Bulls, Queensland vs. Blues.

SATURDAY, June 8

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, World Cup, England vs. Bangladesh.

Taunton, England — cricket, World Cup, Afghanistan vs. New Zealand.

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifiers: Croatia vs. Wales, Estonia vs. Northern Ireland, Moldova vs. Andorra, Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus vs. Germany, Scotland vs. Cyprus, Greece vs. Italy, Iceland vs. Albania, Azerbaijan vs. Hungary, Russia vs. San Marino, Armenia vs. Liechtenstein, Turkey vs. France, Belgium vs. Kazakhstan.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Germany vs. China, Spain vs. South Africa, Norway vs. Nigeria.

Fort Worth, Texas — auto racing, IndyCar, DXC Technology 600.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Melbourne, New South Wales vs. ACT, Lions vs. Hurricanes, Stormers vs. Sunwolves, Jaguares vs. Sharks.

Reno, Nevada — boxing, Oscar Valdez vs. Jason Sanchez for Valdez's WBO featherweight title.

SUNDAY, June 9

London — cricket, World Cup, India vs. Australia.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Italy, Brazil vs. Jamaica, England vs. Scotland.

Montreal — auto racing, F1, Canadian GP.

thru 16, France — cycling, UCI World Tour, Criterium du Dauphine.

Leeds, England — triathlon, world series.