Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
TAnderson ChW 49 185 29 62 .335
Polanco Min 52 206 33 69 .335
Brantley Hou 55 212 30 70 .330
Devers Bos 55 212 39 69 .325
Fletcher LAA 54 188 28 59 .314
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
LeMahieu NYY 50 195 34 61 .313
Reddick Hou 49 177 23 55 .311
La Stella LAA 51 171 30 53 .310
Andrus Tex 44 181 27 56 .309
Jonrones=
Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSánchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; Abreu, Chicago, 15; 5 tied at 14.
Carreras Producidas=
Abreu, Chicago, 49; Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesí, Kansas City, 42; Pence, Texas, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38; 2 tied at 37.
Pitcheo=
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1.