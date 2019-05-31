  1. Home
Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/05/31 14:35

J VB C H PROM.

TAnderson ChW 49 185 29 62 .335

Polanco Min 52 206 33 69 .335

Brantley Hou 55 212 30 70 .330

Devers Bos 55 212 39 69 .325

Fletcher LAA 54 188 28 59 .314

Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314

LeMahieu NYY 50 195 34 61 .313

Reddick Hou 49 177 23 55 .311

La Stella LAA 51 171 30 53 .310

Andrus Tex 44 181 27 56 .309

Jonrones=

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSánchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; Abreu, Chicago, 15; 5 tied at 14.

Carreras Producidas=

Abreu, Chicago, 49; Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesí, Kansas City, 42; Pence, Texas, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38; 2 tied at 37.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1.