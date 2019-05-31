Pro-choice activists carry a statue of the Virgin Mary which features a green handkerchief symbolizing the abortion rights movement in Argentina durin
Puzzles, stuffed animals and drawings adorn the open casket of 11-year-old Erick Altuve during his wake inside his home in the Petare neighborhood of
In this April 30, 2019 photo, the spotlight shines on a group of women vendors turned actors who recount stories of gender-based violence, at the Muni
In this May 22, 2019 photo, Micaela da Silva Santos, an unemployed hairdresser, talks to a neighbor at the Paraisopolis slum in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Da
An Oophaga lehmanni "Red" stands at the "Tesoros de Colombia" frog breeding center in Cundinamarca, Colombia, Monday, May 20, 2019. The species, that
A Haitian migrant youth cries next to his father as they wait in line to solve their migratory situation at an immigration center in Tapachula, Chiapa
A masked youth holds a Nicaraguan flag on the roof of the Cathedral during a memorial on the one year anniversary of a government crackdown on a Mothe
A demonstrator holds up a poster of a Brazilian flag marred with bullet holes and a message that reads in Portuguese: "80 shots," in reference to sold
Javier Pinola of Argentina's River Plate, second from left, competes to head the ball amid Luis Gonzalez of Brazil's Athletico Paranaense, far left, a
Karina Cardozo stands inside the temporary shelter she has lived for three months in the "Bañado Norte" neighborhood, due to widespread flooding that
An aerial view of the Taruma cemetery where inmates killed in recent prison riots are being buried in Manaus, Brazil, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Brazili
In this May 25, 2019 photo, the mugshot of an unknown migrant lays on the ground in Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama. As migrants surge on the c
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
Pro-choice activists carry a statue of the Virgin Mary featuring a green handkerchief symbolizing the abortion rights movement in Argentina during a rally outside Congress in favor of legalizing abortion.
In Peru's capital, a group of contract musicians serenade potato vendors at a produce market on the outskirts of the city, marking International Day of the Potato.
A contestant competes on stage blanketed in confetti in the Queen of Great Power contest, in La Paz, Bolivia. The winner leads the Festival of the Lord Jesus of the Great Power, mobilizing thousands of dancers and more than 4,000 musicians.
In Venezuela, masked criminals who go by the names of "El Negrito" and "Dog" hold their guns at their safe-house in the Petare slum of Caracas.
A young supporter of former President Cristina Fernandez holds a copy of her book, "Sincerely," during a campaign rally at Nestor Kirchner Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A breeder raises colorful frogs in the "Tesoros de Colombia" frog breeding center in Cundinamarca, Colombia.
Also in Colombia, former rebel leader Seuxis Hernandez, also known as Jesus Santrich, opens his arms during a press conference at the FARC party headquarters after he was freed from his second detention in connection with a drug case.
In Haiti, a father carries his daughter on a bicycle past a burning barricade during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin.
Curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. On Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeslieMazoch