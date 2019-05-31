  1. Home
Two people slashed by wanted man in Taoyuan, Taiwan

Two people slashed during armed robberies in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan City

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/31 13:00
Lin being arrested. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two people suffered knife wounds during the course of a robbing spree of three different scooter drivers carried out by a wanted man in Taoyuan City on Wednesday night (May 29).

At 7:30 p.m on Wednesday, the suspect, a 36-year-old man surnamed Lin (林), who is wanted for robbery and forgery, forced a motorist to give up his scooter as he threatened him with a meat cleaver on Jianxing Road in Taoyuan's Zhongli District, reported CNA. The scooter driver suffered lacerations to his limbs, while a passerby was also cut.

In order to evade police, Lin then robbed another person of their scooter in Pingzhen district at around 7:50 p.m, according to the report. Then, at 8:30 p.m. on Daye Road, Lin brandished his knife at a third person and forced them to hand their scooter over, reported Mirror Media.


Lin (center) being escorted by police. (CNA photo)

At 8:45 p.m., after tracing his movements through security cameras, police finally tracked Lin down at Daguan Road in Taoyuan City's Dayuan District and apprehended him, ending a night of terror for residents of Taoyuan. The scooters and stolen cash have been returned to the victims and the two wounded were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, reported CNA.

Police said that the case is still under investigation. After the completion of the investigation, Lin will transferred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office on charges of robbery (強盜罪) along with previous charges of robbery and forgery (偽造文書).


Injuries suffered by one of the victims. (Taoyuan Police Department photo)


Knife carried by Lin. (Taoyuan Police Department photo)
robbery
knife attack
stabbing
armed robbery

