SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man has been sentenced for trafficking Mexican cartel methamphetamine.

The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday that 33-year-old Rosalio E. Sanchez of Pasco was sentenced Wednesday to about 25 years in prison.

Sanchez was convicted in March of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 5 kilograms of cocaine, and distributing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

A judge sentenced Sanchez to 270 months for drug trafficking and another 27 months for violating his terms of supervision for a previous drug conviction.

Officials say agents from federal agencies, Spokane police and Oregon State Patrol investigated the case.

Sanchez's defense attorney says he was released from prison in 2016 and began working and attending truck driving school before being arrested again less than a year later.

___

