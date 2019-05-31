  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/05/31 11:32
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 48 181 29 61 .337
Polanco Min 52 206 33 69 .335
Brantley Hou 55 212 30 70 .330
Devers Bos 55 212 39 69 .325
Fletcher LAA 53 184 27 58 .315
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
LeMahieu NYY 50 195 34 61 .313
Reddick Hou 49 177 23 55 .311
Andrus Tex 44 181 27 56 .309
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSanchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; 6 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Abreu, Chicago, 46; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Pence, Texas, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38; 2 tied at 37.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1.