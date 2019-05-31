|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Tampa Bay
|35
|19
|.648
|½
|Boston
|29
|27
|.518
|7½
|Toronto
|21
|35
|.375
|15½
|Baltimore
|17
|39
|.304
|19½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|37
|18
|.673
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|28
|.500
|9½
|Chicago
|27
|29
|.482
|10½
|Detroit
|21
|32
|.396
|15
|Kansas City
|19
|37
|.339
|18½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Oakland
|29
|27
|.518
|7½
|Texas
|27
|27
|.500
|8½
|Los Angeles
|26
|29
|.473
|10
|Seattle
|24
|34
|.414
|13½
___
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 12, Oakland 7, 11 innings
Texas 8, Seattle 7
Cleveland 14, Boston 9
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 7
|Thursday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Tampa Bay 14, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 4, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Boston (Sale 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 5-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-3), 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Texas (Jurado 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Jackson 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 5-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-3), 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Seattle (Leake 3-6), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.